Police in Delta arrest suspected car snatchers, recover arms

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI – THE Nigeria Police, Delta State Command have arrested suspected car snatchers and recovered arms and ammunition, stolen vehicles, car Engines and gear box in weekend operations.



This was confirmed in a statement yesterday by Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.



Edafe said that the success was consequent upon investigation on recent neutralizing of suspected kidnappers and recovery of one AK-47 rifle.



The statement read, “The DPO Abraka Division again led operatives to comb the surrounding bushes where some of the suspects escaped into. The team, upon thorough search of the bush, recovered two AK-47 magazines, fifty-two rounds of AK-47 ammunition.



“Investigation also revealed that one of the neutralized suspects poses as an internet fraudster (yahoo boy) and has been using the proceeds gotten from kidnapping to build a 15-room duplex around Orogun, Ughelli North LGA. Effort to arrest the other members of the gang is still ongoing.”



The police Image maker said that “The DPO Ughelli Division closely supervised by the Area commander Ughelli ACP Adebayo Ademola, on 15/6/2023 while acting on intelligence gathered arrested the duo of Phillip Ekugbe ‘m’ and Onome Erikefe ‘m’ both of Ekpan community Effurun who specializes in snatching vehicles from Warri and environs, take them to Ughelli where they disassemble and sell the vehicles in parts.



“Seventy-four (74) vehicle tyres, sixteen (16) vehicle engines, eight (8) gear boxes, fifteen (15) motor batteries, two (2) motorcycle engines and seven (7) suspected stolen vehicles have so far been recovered.

“The vehicles include one Toyota Corolla with reg. no. AJ 638 EFR, Toyota carina with reg. no. WW 748 SL, Toyota Corolla with reg. no. DU 60 LSR, Toyota corolla with reg. no. WWR 799 AE, Toyota Corolla with reg. no. KSF 758 DC and one unregistered Nissan car. Suspects are in custody, and investigation is ongoing.

“In another development, the DPO GRA division received a distress call that on 30/5/2023, a man took his Benz GLK 350 to a car wash situated along Mariam Babangida way for washing but when he returned back, he was told that one of the attendant had stolen the car and escaped to an unknown destination.



“On receipt of this complaint, the DPO GRA CSP Spencer Tyozua detailed detectives to embark on an intelligence led investigation which paid off as the suspect named Emmanuel Chidera ‘m’ aged 22yrs was arrested on 14/6/2023 around magistrate court area in Asaba.



“During the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed that he had taken the car to Benin City in Edo state where he intend to sell the car. The vehicle has been recovered, and effort to arrest his accomplices is ongoing.” The statement added.



Edafe further said that the CP Wale Abass further admonished the DPOs to sustain the tempo while appealing to Deltans to trust the police and help with useful information at all times.