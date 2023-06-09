Police identify officer who assaulted NYSC doctor in Delta

Medical workers at Ogwashi-Uku General Hospital in Delta State are expected to resume work immediately following the resolution of issues that led to them suspending work.

Recall that medical doctors suspended work due to an assault by a mobile policeman on one of the female doctors attached to the hospital.

The aggrieved doctors downed their tools since Thursday, 1st June, 2023, when an NYSC female doctor was assaulted.

Some policemen were said to have taken a patient to the Ogwashi-Uku General Hospital with gunshot injuries sustained while attending a party in the community.

A female doctor, who is said to be an NYSC doctor, attended to the patient, but a mobile policeman became dissatisfied when the doctor tried to explain the need for X Rays and other scans prior to any surgery. The security operative angered by the slow pace of treatment repeatedly assaulted the doctor who had to be whisked away and hidden by her colleagues to ensure her safety.

Bothered by the development, His Majesty, the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom working with the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Wale Abass and the Delta State Police Command have been able to uncover the identity of the police officer who assaulted the doctor.

This was after the CP invited representatives of the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku and the Permanent Secretary, Chief Medical Director, and all the medical staff to identify the said police officer.

“The officer was identified, and CP Delta has instructed that steps be taken immediately so he can face justice,” a reliable source said.

The Permanent Secretary is said to have thanked the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku and the police boss for their intervention in helping to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku has appealed to the CP to post policemen immediately on a permanent basis at the hospital, a request that was immediately granted.

A source close to the king said that the palace will install CCTV cameras and also provide vigilante support to the police officers, adding that this is to prevent a repeat of a similar incident in the area.