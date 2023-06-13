Police gun down Rivers dreaded terror gang leader, 3 allies

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

POLICE in Rivers State have gunned down another dreaded terror gang leader, Wordi Amadi, along with three allies including one female in yet another gun duel as Commissioner Of Police, Rivers Command, CP Nwonyi Emeka, intensifies offensive against criminals.

CP Emeka, disclosing this in Port Harcourt Tuesday, said Amadi and his gang have been on the wanted list of the Police just as Emohua Local Government (LG) Chairman, Chidi Lloyd, placed a N2 million bounty on him.

He narrated that, “13 June 2023 at about 02:30 hours, operatives of the Command spotted a notorious kidnapping gang headed by one Wordi Amadi ‘M,’ aged 25yrs who hails from Elibrada, Emohua LGA and his gang somewhere at Ogoloma, Okirika LGA.

“On sighting the police, the hoodlums opened gunfire but were overpowered. The gang leader and three gang members, including a female were fatally wounded. They were rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital for treatment and the doctor on duty confirmed they were dead.

“Amadi and his gang have been on the wanted list of the Police. He has killed policemen, and innocent citizens, and has been terrorizing the East-West Road, kidnapping and robbing for ransom and has made the Elibrada Indigenes desert their homes.

“Exhibits recovered from them include one AK47 rifle with 25 rounds of 7.62 x 32mm; one assault rifle with 20 rounds of live ammunition; one pump action with four live cartridges; and assorted charms. The investigation is ongoing.”

He also disclosed on 9 June, five travellers entering Rivers from Osun state who were kidnapped along the East-West Road between Eveku and Oduoha in Emohua were rescued by men of the Command from a forest den of the kidnappers.

In the summary of his Command’s latest crime-fighting efforts, CP Emeka said 6 suspected were arresters, four arms, four cartridges and 45 ammunition were also recovered and 9 victims were rescued.