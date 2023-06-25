Police gun down notorious robbery suspect in Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume

Police men in Warri, Delta state have shot dead a member of a notorious robbery gang, Bobone, in the area, while others fled with bullet injuries.

The state Police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe disclosed this in a statement to newsmen in Warri, adding that the police operation was led by the Divisional Police officer, A Division, CSP T.Y. Mahmud.

“DPO ‘A’ Division Warri CSP T.Y Mahmud acting on credible intelligence led operatives of ‘A’ Division Warri and stormed the hideout of a criminal gang located along stadium road Warri, arrested a 58yr old suspect and recovered one AK-47 rifle and three magazines, upon interrogation, suspect confessed to being a member and armourer of the dreaded “bobone” armed robbery gang terrorizing Warri and environs.

“He also gave the police additional information on the location of the other gang members and later led the Police to their hideout along Chevron Road where the team on approaching the hideout, came under serious attack by his gang members, but the suspect in an attempt to escape, was fatally maimed on his leg, thereby preventing his escape. His gang members escaped with gunshot injuries, while the suspect was taken to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment. Manhunt for the other gang members is ongoing.”