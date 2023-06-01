Police foil kidnap attempt, kill two terrorists, rescue victims in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Police operatives in Katsina State, have foiled a kidnap attempt and killed two terrorists at Tani village, Bindawa LGA of the State. One AK-47 and five rounds of 7.62mm rounds of live ammunition were also recovered by the police while scanning the scene of the incident.

The newly appointed Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Sadiq Abubakar disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to Sadiq, the AK-47 yielding terrorists stormed the locality shooting sporadically. Then proceeded to the residence of one Yahaya Usman and inflicted a deep knife cut injury to his head while attempting to whisk him away.

Fortunately for Usman, the quick intervention of the Bindawa Divisional Police Officer and his team upon receipt of the report, saved him from his captives as they engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun duel, killing two of them.

The two suspects killed were identified as Sani Kokaya and Ummara, from Kaita LGA, Katsina State. Both of them have been on police wanted list for suspected arm smuggling and acts of terrorism, ASP Sadiq said.