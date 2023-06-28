Police deploy 1,700 officers for Salah celebration in C/River 

The Police Command in Cross River says a total of 1,700 officers are deployed to ensure hitch free Salah celebration in the state.

The State’s commissioner of Police, Gyogon Grimah who disclosed this in a statement in Calabar on Wednesday, said the Muslims praying ground across the state would be heavily policed.

He said that aside the policing of prayer grounds, there would be deployment of officers in strategic locations across the state.

He said that the command was working with the vision of the President as well as the Governor of Cross River to ensure effective policing before, during and after the Salah celebration.



Grimah further said the command was taking policing beyond the land as the waterways was also being guarded to forestall any problem.



According to him, we have been on top of our game as far as securing the state is concerned. But, for this Salah celebration, we are taking extra precautionary measures to ensure a peaceful celebration.



“For the evidence of doubt, we have deployed 1,700 of our men across the state. The mission is to ensure safety of Muslim faithful in our mosques and also recreation areas or fun parks.



“While we appeal to the people to be law abiding during and after the Salah celebration, we are also sending a note of warning to anyone or group whose plans are to cause trouble to think otherwise.”