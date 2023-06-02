Police declare ex-Oyo State Parks disciplinary committee chairman wanted

The Nigeria Police Force has declared wanted Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, popularly called Axillary, former Oyo State Park Management Disciplinary Committee in Oyo state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Williams declared him him wanted while briefing newsmen at the Command’s Headquarters,Eleyele, Ibadan on Friday.



Williams said that the suspect was declared wanted in connection with cases of attempted murder, causing grevious harm, Arms Dealing , murder, armed robbery within Oyo state and Kidnapping at Oke-ogun and Ibarapa axis of the state.



He called on the general public and the good citizens of the state to take note and anybody with useful information about his whereabouts to contact the Command on any of these lines; 08033387701, 08023219552, 07055495413.

Recall that the police had on Tuesday raided Diamond Hotel at Alakia, owned by Lamidi and arrested 78 members of Park Management System loyal to him.