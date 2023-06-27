Police assure peaceful, hitch free Eid-el-Adha celebration

The Police Command in Kwara has assured the public of water tight security arrangement emplaced across the state to ensure a peaceful, hitch-free and enjoyable Eid-el-Adha celebration.

The is contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, on Tuesday in Ilorin.

“To this end, all sections and departments in the command have been activated and deployed accordingly.

“The good people of Kwara State are advised to celebrate moderately, shun any act of criminality.

“Obey all traffic arrangements, including diversion of roads when necessary and not tolerate acrobatic displays by motorcycle and tricycle operators, especially to safeguard the lives of other road users.

“The command wishes Muslim brothers and sisters in the state Barka da Sallah, and a happy and rancour-free celebration,” the statement read in part. (NAN)