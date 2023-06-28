Police assure Borno residents of safe, adequate security at Eid-el-kabir

The Borno Police Command has assured residents of its commitment to safe guard lives and property during and after the Eid-el- Kabir celebrations.

The Commissoner of Police, Haruna Yahaya, who gave the assurance on Wednesday in a statement in Maiduguri, said that adequate security deployment of officers and men across the state had been made for effective security coverage throughout the celebrations.

Yahaya noted that the arrangement would cover all the praying grounds, malls and recreational centres where large numbers of people were expected to gather.

“To this end, high visibility patrols, stop and search, intelligence and information gathering will be intensified within this period and beyong.

“Furthermore, safer highway patrol teams have been deployed to major highways in the state to ensure security of travellers and commuters.

“There will be restriction of vehicular movement between 7 00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The restriction, though regretted, will include the use of motor vehicles, tricycles and bicycles except those on essential duties.

“Muslim faithful are advised to pray at Eid prayer grounds close to their homes, and to ensure they go early enough for security screening.

“Parents, who go to prayer grounds with their children/wards, are equally advised to take proper care of them so as to avert incidences of missing children.

“In addition, youths who carry knives and other dangerous weapons on their persons to prayer grounds or recreational centres, are by this release, warned to desist or stand a chance of being caught and facing the full wrath of the law,” he said.

The commisioner enjoins members of the public to be law abiding as well as security conscious at all times and to report any strange or suspicious persons movements or objects to the nearest police station