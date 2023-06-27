Man sells 9-year-old son for N400,000 in Akwa Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

OPERATIVES of the Quick Intervention Squad, QIS, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, has arrested one Gabriel Okon Ekpiri of Ekit Itam Akpan Obong in Itu Local Government Area, who sold his nine-year-old -son for N400,000.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Odiko MacDon disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo.

MacDon also disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi, on Monday, decorated two Deputy Commissioners of Police serving in the Command.

His words, “The two Deputy Commissioners of Police are DCP Baba Lawan Audu, Area Commander, Eket Area Command and DCP Lawal Isa Mani of the Department of Operations.

“The CP, while conveying the hearty congratulations of the Inspector General of Police, Acting IGP Olukayode Egbetokun to the Officers, charged them to double their productivity capacity while playing their deputising roles.

“The elated Senior Officers thanked the Police Service Commission, the Inspector General of Police for finding them worthy of being promoted. They appreciated the CP for his hard work and fatherly disposition towards them and the Officers and Men of the Command.

“Meanwhile, the CP has condemned the action of one Gabriel Okon Ekpiri of Ekit Itam Akpan Obong in Itu Local Government Area who sold his nine (9) year old son for four hundred thousand (400,000) naira.

“The CP noted that the act was barbaric and totally unacceptable. The Suspect who was arrested by the Quick Intervention Squad of the Command has confessed to the crime while blaming the devil and economic hardship for his actions”