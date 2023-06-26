Police arrest Inspector for attempting to kill colleague in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested a serving Inspector who attempted to kill his colleague on duty in Kafanchan and cart away his rifle.

The Command also busted a rail line vandalization operation, impounded the conveyance truck and recovered exhibits.

Spokesperson of the Police Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige in a statement, explained that “the attention of the Kaduna State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video on the social media space where it is alleged that a serial police killer who is also a Police Officer has been arrested.

“However, in order to constrict the flow of misinformation, the Command wish to set the records straight.”

“A distress situation on the 16th June, 2023 at about 1930 hours occurred at the Police Mobile Force base of 62 Squadron Kafanchan, Kaduna where a certain Inspector Moses Paul attempted to kill his duty partner Inspector Simnawa Paul.”

“The incident which transpired while the two were on duty at the said base led Inspector Moses Paul to strangle, using a rope, the neck of his unsuspecting colleague. The victim was however rescued by two other Police Officers whose attention were drawn by his cries.”

“Preliminary inquiries reveals the primary motive was in attempt to cart away Inspector Simnawa Paul’s rifle while the remote cause of action will be ascertained at the end of the full scale investigation during which the culprit will be facing both disciplinary and legal proceedings,” the Command stated.

Command bursts rail vandals

Also, DSP Jalige in another statement, explained thus: “Following credible intelligence, personnel of the Kaduna State Police Command on the 22nd June, 2023 at about 2230 hours busted a gang of rail line vandals. An unspecified number of unknown persons came to Sanzwan in Zonkwa, Zango Kataf Local Government Area, in an articulated vehicle (DAF) with reg no DAL 172 YL and vandalized about 600 pieces of railway slippers.”

“On receipt of the information, Police personnel were quickly mobilized to the scene of the crime. And on sighting the Police officers, the suspects fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle meant to convey the vandalized items.”

“No arrest was made however, the said vehicle was immediately impounded and the exhibits therein recovered. And on the 25th June, 2023 two additional trucks were intercepted at a different location at Kasuwan Magani axis fully loaded with railway slippers and two suspects arrested, all exhibit recovered and taken to custody.”

The Command stated it has intensified efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects as investigation was in progress.

“The Commissioner of Police commended the gallant personnel for halting the vandals activities while charging the public to always make credible information available on time,” the statement added.