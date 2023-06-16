Police arrest 8 suspected bank robbers in Ekiti

The Police Command in Ekiti State has arrested eight suspects alleged to be involved in several bank robberies in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ogundare Dare, told newsmen on Friday in Ado-Ekiti that four suspects were also arrested for receiving stolen properties, and four others for sundry crimes.

He said that the notorious robbery gang was allegedly involved in attacks on several banks in the state, including banks in Oye and Iyin where lives were lost in 2018 and 2019.

The CP said that the gang members were arrested by the Command Rapid Response Squad (RRS) following credible intelligence.

“Those arrested are one Dele Ajayi aka Doni, Ifeanyi Emmanuel, Segun Folorunso Ojo aka Alakure, Raymond Hamilton Francis, Godwin Emeka aka Mayo, and Odiri Isaac aka Zion.

“All were arrested in Ikorodu, Lagos State for their involvement in several highway robberies involving Union Bank, Igede-Ekiti in 2018, First Bank, Ifaki-Ekiti in 2018, UBA, Oye-Ekiti in 2019 and WEMA Bank in 2020.

“The same gang was equally involved in robbery of Access bank, Ijero in 2018, highway robbery in Odogbolu, Ogun State and kidnapping of one Olowo Bolaji at Ipoti-Ekiti on Jan. 29, 2020.

“The same victim had identified the suspects, and they equally confessed to the alleged crimes.”

Dare added that two other member of the gang Shola Ayeni aka Sengere and Aremu Adebayo aka Senior boy, were arrested at Iloro-Ekiti and Ijero-Ekiti, respectively.

“Upon the confession made by the arrested suspects, four receivers of stolen vehicles and others valuables namely: Idris Ayodeji, Ayeni Tope aka Teriba, Tirimisiyu Giwa and Wasiu Alabi aka Rada, were arrested.

“Items recovered from the suspects are one locally made pistol, one cut to size double barrel gun, two fabricated guns, six live cartridges and ten suspected stolen vehicles.”

Dare said that the command had intensified efforts to arrest other fleeing members of the robbery gang.

According to the Commissioner of Police, all the arrested suspects have confessed to the commission of the crimes.

He also said that one Faponmile Matthew was arrested in Ado-Ekiti for impersonation.

Dare said that the suspect had been parading himself in military uniform, claiming to be a military personnel.

“Upon search conducted in the house and premises of the suspect, a complete Military camouflage uniform, one camouflage knickers, two Navy vests and a pair of black boot were recovered.

“Investigation further revealed that the suspect had earlier been arrested by the Command for same offence of impersonation, charged to court and remanded in Correctional Centre, Ado-Ekiti three years ago.”

The CP said police operatives had also arrested two suspected cattle rustlers, Abdulkadir Buba and Bande Abdullahi, inside Ogotun-Ekiti forest in possession of eight cows and nine calves.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have stolen the cattle from another gang of rustlers inside Opoile/Itapaji-Ekiti forest.

“The suspects further confessed that they were involved in the kidnapping and murder of one Abdullahi Muhammad inside Isan-Ekiti forest on Jan. 3, 2023.”

Dare further said that one Nohamu Umar was arrested in Atikankan area of Ado-Ekiti for involvement in series of kidnappings in the state.

He said among those the suspect allegedly kidnapped were Ojo Mathew and Chinyere Edeh on May 2, at about 16:00 hours in Odo-Oko farm settlement around Ikere-Ekiti, who were later rescued.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to be a notorious kidnapper alongside others who are currently at large,” the CP said.

He said that all the suspects would be arraigned accordingly after completion of investigation. (NAN)