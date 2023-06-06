PMS pump price: Police invitation of Eholor questionable – Lawyer

By Gabriel Ewepu

FOLLOWING Edo State Police Command’s invitation of the Founder, One Love Foundation, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, over advice to the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, on hike of pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, the Country legal, adviser, One Love Foundation, Samuel Ihensekhien, said is questionable.

Ihensekhien in a statement reacting to the invitation of the Edo State Police Command with subject ‘Letter of Invitation’ dated June 5, 2023 stated that Eholor should appear on Wednesday June 7, 2023, alleged that it is a ploy to arrest his client.

The statement recalled that on the heels of removal of fuel subsidy, Eholor made publications criticising owners of filling stations in Edo State over arbitrary hike of pump price of petrol including some government officials who had allegedly done so as well, hence the invitation by the Edo State Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The statement signed by Ihensekhien reads: “We are at One Love Foundation, a foremost human rights organisation in Nigeria committed to truth, public interest issues, and securing justice for all defenceless citizens.

“We wish to alert and draw the attention of everyone to the surreptitious attempt to detain , arrest the Global founder of one love foundation over certain online posts and publications in the person of chief Patrick eholor for criticising some Edo state state actors and highly placed persons in the recent petroleum pump price hike/imbroglio and issue In Edo State.

“We however, note that Chief Patrick Eholor, by a recent publication in the Vanguard Newspaper of June 3, 2023, our own Eholor only advised the deputy Governor of Edo state to live by example via-viz: His words: “Let me also use this opportunity to talk to the Deputy Governor of Edo State, he is my brother, he allegedly has numerous filling stations, and should live by example so that he can sell his petrol at the regulated and approved pump price so others would follow suit, and that will also give him the courage and strength of character to punish other people who violate the approved pump price of PMS.”