‘Please calm down,’ Dele Momodu urges Sophia in birthday message

Politician and media mogul, Dele Momodu, has advised his niece, Sophia, to calm down over her remarks and birthday anniversary.

Momodu appealed to Sophia in a birthday message he posted on his Instagram page on Friday.

He said, “Happy birthday to my #thesophiamomodu… As you add one year to your age today.

“May God almighty continue to grant you favor, grace, peace, wisdom, prosperity and excellent health… Above all, please CALM DOWN… Love you always.”

Momodu’s appeal comes days after Sophia, who has a child with Afrobeats star, Davido, threatened to change the surname of their daughter, Imade.

Sophia claimed that she now played the role of mother and father to Imade.

Meanwhile, the Davido’s baby mama has also hinted at spilling more information on her relationship with the singer.