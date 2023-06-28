Playing with Messi best thing in my career – Angel Di Maria

Former Real Madrid winger, Angel di Maria has said that playing alongside compatriot Lionel Messi at Argentina national team and Paris Saint-Germain is the best thing that has happened so far in his glittering career.

On the international front, the pair first played together at the Beijing 2008 Olympics where they clinched gold for Argentina.

They will go on to have a slew of games for the national team, combining successfully to give the La Albiceleste their first FIFA World Cup trophy in 36 years.

The left-footed attacker also played just a season with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner during their time together at PSG.

“The best thing that happened in my career is that I played with Leo Messi [Lionel Messi] in the national team and club,” Di Maria said (via Albiceleste Talk).

He added, “I participated with him [Messi] for a year in the club and did not play. I knew that if he came I wouldn’t play much.”

Di Maria is close to joining Benfica after departing Juventus as a free agent this summer, while Messi will join MLS side Inter Miami when his contract with PSG expires at the end of this month.