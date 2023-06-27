Plateau: Taskforce begins verification of looted govt lands, vehicles, others

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The task force set up by the Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang to recover purported auctioned government property has advised persons who are developing structures on any illegally acquired land to stop such development until the exercise is completed.

The task force which was inaugurated on the 6th of this month disclosed an interface with the various MDAs shows that there are some illegal allocations of government land and buildings in some local government areas especially within Jos North and Jos South without proper documentation as well as other infractions on government-owned movable and immovable assets including vehicles and machinery.

Addressing journalists in Jos on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Taskforce, Mr. Isaac Wadak commended those who have come up with relevant information to aid their work and reiterated the government is not out to witch hunt anyone or group but to ensure accountability.

According to him, “The mandate was essentially to identify/locate and recover government property purported to have been illegally auctioned, boarded or possessed. The task force has so far interfaced with MDAs and has received inventories and reports of all landed property, equipment, moveable and immovable assets, including vehicles and machinery. We received valuable information from the public concerning individuals who may by in custody of government property illegally.

“Information so far received indicate that there are illegal allocations of government lands and buildings in some LGAs, these properties have either not been properly documented, or have been illegally allocated or sold. On vehicles, the task force was furnished with a comprehensive list of vehicles bought by government between 2015 and 2023. The status and whereabouts of these vehicles are clearly captured, including the procedure guiding boarding of vehicles and the category of officers qualified to be allocated vehicles at the end of their tenure.

“Beneficiaries are clearly spelt out and reflected via Exco resolution of 14th June, 2018. The taskforce is preparing to enter the phase of verification from locations and persons where information has so far been received. This is to authenticate the viability of every information and to recover where necessary. Those in possession of allocated/boarded or auctioned government property are hereby ad used to furnish the task force with evidence.”

He added, “Those with property that are at various stages of development are advised to stop until this exercise is completed. The public is once again reminded that this exercise is not meant to witch hunt anyone but to safeguard the collective patrimony of Plateau people therefore the public advised to discountenance any information that is not coming directly from the taskforce. The task force hereby sincerely appreciates the cooperation it is receiving from the public, we thank you for patriotism in the service of our land.”