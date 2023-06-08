Plateau: Gov Mutfwang reverses last-minute promotion, recruitment made by Lalong

Gov. Mutfwang

The Plateau state Governor Caleb Mutfwang Thursday reversed some appointments, and recruitment made by the immediate past Governor of the state, Simon Lalong.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, Governor Caleb stated that “All appointments into the State Civil Service made from 1st October 2022 to date are hereby suspended with effect from the same date subject to review in line with due process.”

The statement noted that, “In light of the apparent flagrant abuse of Public Service Rules, non-adherence to due process, indiscriminate and irregular employment in the State and Local Governments by the immediate past administration, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has directed as follows:

” All those who have retired but are yet to vacate their offices or duty posts either because of extension or contract appointment are to hand over any Government property in their possession and vacate office immediately.

“All Civil Servants due for retirement but are yet to tender their letters of retirement or notice of retirement should do so forthwith and proceed on retirement immediately.

” All Civil Servants and or persons appointed Permanent Secretaries from January 2023 to date should revert to their previous positions forthwith.

The statement added that other measures and steps towards strengthening and building a result-oriented Civil Service will be taken in due course by the administration.