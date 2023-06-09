Plateau Assembly approves 17 nominees as LGC Transition Committee Chairmen

…Ex-Chairman defies order to vacate office

….Citizens caution against political crisis as APC lawmaker decamps to PDP

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State House of Assembly has approved the names of 17 people nominated by the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang to serve as Interim Transition Committee Chairmen in the 17 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Speaker of the House, Abok Ayuba listed the nominees to include three former chairmen who were removed from office by the former Governor, Simon Lalong.

Among the nominees are Markus Hussaini, (Jos East), Sati Shuwa (Riyom), Peter Dung (Jos South), Fidelis Adara (Bassa), Daniel Kim (Barkin Ladi), Istifanus John (Jos North), Markus Artu (Mangu), Monday Kassa (Bokkos), Samuel Go’ar (Pankshin), Caleb Shikir (Kanke), Ado Yusuf (Kanam), Nicholas Nshe (Shendam), Nanmwa Kumzhi (Langtang North), Daniel Kungmi (Mikang), Christopher Audu (Qua’an Pan), Mrs. Manji Dangfa (Langtang South) and Hamisu Anani (Wase).

However, the ex-Chairman of Jos North Local Government Council, Shehu Usman on Friday defied the Governor and resumed work at the Council Secretariat at about 9. 50 am stressing he remains the Council Chairman.

He stated, “Due process must be followed, we remain council chairmen. I was given the mandate by the good people of Jos North local government and I am here to carry out my duties as executive chairman of the Council. I call on the people of Jos North to remain calm as their mandate is intact. I call on the Governor of Plateau State Caleb Mutfwang not to be deceived by some enemies of the State but to allow the right thing to be done.”

Citizens have cautioned Usman not to throw the State into any form of crisis as his attitude toward a volatile local government like Jos North is capable of causing unnecessary bloodshed.

Citizen Dogo Nanzing noted, “While this may look like an innocent protest to any stranger of Plateau and Plateau politics, for those of us who call this state home, we know there is more to this than meets the eyes, we know without being told that there is some cynical motive behind the action. Hon. Shehu Usman according to staff at the Jos North LGC secretariat hardly comes to the office on Friday but chose today to dare the might of the State Government/the House of Assembly.

“One does not need a soothsayer to tell that Hon. Usman has, as usual, made plans to cause a political crisis which if not cautiously handled will eventually snowball into a religious crisis starting from Jos North. Hon. Usman might have mobilized touts, with the intention that in the event he was denied from gaining access to the office, they would start a protest that will unleash violence, destroy structures within the secretariat and not long after, escalate the situation to other parts of town. What better day is there to achieve his aim than on a holy Friday?

“With an army of political thugs at his disposal and the backing of certain religious leaders, if not properly checked, it’s only a matter of time before the likes of Usman throw the State into another bout of religious crisis. I urge Governor Caleb Mutfwang to be deliberate and decisive in ensuring the likes of Usman and his sponsors don’t succeed in throwing the state into another bout of religious crises.”

Meanwhile, the Member representing Shendam constituency in the State House of Assembly, Livinus James has decamped from the All Progressives Congress, APC to join the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

He took the decision on Friday during the valedictory session held at the State House of Assembly in Jos.