Pipeline Surveillance: Ondo monarchs hail Tompolo over improvement in Nigeria’s economy

—Ask Ex- Militants in ilaje to back Tompolo’s coordinator in Ondo

—- Want Tinubu to sustain contract

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Two first-class monarchs in Ondo state, the Olugbon of Ugbo, Oba Frederick Akinruntan and the Amapetu of Mahin, Oba Oluwasegun Akinyomi, have hailed a former Nigerian militant commander of the movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, for proper protection of the oil pipeline and effective service delivery.

The monarch gave the commendations at their palaces when Tompolo’s coordinator in Ondo State, High Chief Idowu Asonja, paid them a visit.

Oba Akinruntan commended the excellent performance of Tompolo in providing the needed security for the proper protection of the oil pipeline and said that all the major stakeholders in the Niger Delta Region are solidly behind him.

He appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sustain Tompolo’s contract with the federal government.

The monarch noted that Tompolo is familiar with all the nooks and crannies of the coastline and has the total capacity and capability to deliver effectively.

“It’s incredible to see his consistent achievements for the proper protection of the oil pipeline”.

Oba Akinruntan appreciated Tompolo for appointing an illustrious son of Ilaje in person of Idowu Asonja as the Ondo State Coordinator, describing him as a “hardworking, humble, civilized and loyal person that one can entrust with sensitive position without any fear.

The monarch while reacting eulogized Asonja for reaching out to all that matters, described him as a child of tradition who knows the right thing to do at the right time.

“Frankly, I salute your wisdom and manner of consultations. I want to assure you that you have my total unflinching support and the throne of Ugboland shall back all your activities to succeed .”

“As a royal father to all, I want to advise you to do more and carry everybody along while recruiting people that will work for the success of Tantita Security Services and also ensure that no community in Ilaje that is left out when the benefits of this lofty security outfit begin to materialize.”

He then urged Tompolo to give high patronage to Ondo State – traditional rulers, critical stakeholders and state coordinator, noting that Ondo State owns the highest number of oil wells along the coast line.

“The traditional rulers, critical stakeholders from the mandate areas and Ondo State Coordinator have to be given needed patronage and robustly carried along for effective service delivery”.

At the palace of Oba Oluwasegun Akinyomi, the monarch, said, “Tompolo’s tremendous performance has helped push up our country revenues to greater heights, the result Tompolo has achieved within a space of 10 months has consequently increased the economy of Nigeria beyond expectations, hence curtailing the activities of oil pipeline vandalisation and illegal bunkering”.

Oba Akinyomi urged him to do more for the country. He further thanked him for building trust on the person of Idowu Asonja.

While appealing to all the ex-militant leaders in Ilaje to join forces with Idowu Asonja to protect the oil pipeline for proper progress of the country, the monarch, asked Tompolo to provide enough logistics for Ondo State for the proper coordination of the ex-militant leaders and youths who are ready to serve him better.

High Chief Idowu Asonja, while speaking, appreciated the two monarchs for their exceptional love for Tompolo.

Asonja thanked all the traditional rulers, security operatives and ex-militant leaders in Ilajeland for giving him the enabling environment to operate effectively without any rancor. He further commended their unalloyed cooperations.

“Kabiyesi, it’s a great pleasure that I stand before you here today with the express approval of my boss, Tompolo, who is the pathfinder of Tantita Security Services Nig. Ltd.

” My boss High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo a.k.a. Tompolo extends his warmest greeting to the throne and seek your total support to fight against oil thefts”

“As we all know that the roles of the traditional institution can not be set aside on Local, State and National issues, especially, in terms of protection and security.

“A nation’s business and economy can only thrive only if there is security, where the lives and properties of the citizenry are protected.”

Asonja, also appreciated Ikuepenikan Jerry, for his outstanding role and professional advice on how best the work can be executed.

He finally promised to work hand-in-hand with the traditional rulers, security operatives and ex-militant leaders to achieve the best for his boss, Ilajeland, Ondo State and Nigeria at large.