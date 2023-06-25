Pipeline Contract: Asari Dokubo can’t be trusted, Urhobo Youth group tells FG

A pan Urhobo socio-political pressure group, Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discountenance leader of Niger Delta Volunteer Force, NDVF, Alhaji Asari Dokubo’s lobby for pipelines surveillance contract, maintaining that he lacks what it takes to be entrusted with such huge responsibility.

UYFC also said he doesn’t represent any segment of the River State society saying, “we know those with high moral probity who are worthy of such contract from the FG and not Dokubo. With or without Dokubo, peace will reign supreme in our region, and he doesn’t have the monopoly of violence anywhere in the Delta region.”

The Efetobore Dafe-led UYFC, stated this at a press briefing in Warri, Delta State, where he challenged Dokubo on his role before, during, and after the 2015 presidential election, which the then General Muhammadu Buhari won.

According to the Urhobo group, attacking Tantita Security Services by proxy won’t save Dokubo from the looming “public odium that his flippancy has pushed him” expressing disappointment at the avoidable attacks on the military by the “Kalabari-born militant leader.”

The forum called on the President and his handlers to be mindful of those to admit in audience or play host to in the presidential villa noting that the recent ‘undeserved’ audience given to Dokubo was misconstrued by the ‘militant leader’ as a license to threaten Nigerians of other tribes warning that, should characters like Dokubo keep visiting the seat of power, the respect and honour of that exalted office could be eroded and that won’t be good for the corporate entity called Nigeria.

UYFC also warned Sudoku against denigrating the stool of the Mayor of Euroland, noting that in saner climes the ‘militant leader’ ought to have been in jail by now while blaming what he deploring the kid gloves manner with which he (Sudoku) is being handled by the Nigerian authority.

Dafe said Dokubo is not fit to challenge His Excellency, the Mayor of Urhoboland, whom he said was “Neck-deep in conjunction with the military at the beginning of the Amnesty Programme to mop up small and medium arms in the Niger Delta region,” adding that, “There was no time Dokubo surrendered arms to the military.”

Dafe called on the military to go all out for Asari Dokubo, whom he alleged is in possession of arms in large quantity noting that the self-styled warrior is threat to national security, as he accused him of brandishing weapons in a viral video to threaten the peace of the nation and citizenry.

“Dokubo should be disarmed because during the disarmament at the dawn of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, there was no record that shows Dokubo dropped a single weapon, and this shows that he didn’t accept Amnesty Programme.”

Pointedly, Dafe maintained that: “But for Tantita Security Services, TSS, the fear instilled in notable oil thieves in the region wouldn’t have been there. The likes of Dokubo have morbid fear of Chief Government Ekpemukpolo, a.k.a Tompolo and that we know and his boys are now finding life difficult because their trade in oil theft is nosediving, which accounts for the recent ranting and raving. With TSS, oil thieves are on the run, and there won’t be hidden place for them, including those who claim ownership of Rivers’ corridor of the Nigerian territorial waters,” stated.