PIA: Oil companies owe communities N800bn – HOSCON

-Vows to expose oil theft cabal

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

ALMOST two years after the Petroleum Industry Act was enacted, oil companies indebtedness to host communities have risen to about N800 billion, the Host Communities of Nigeria, HOSCON, has claimed.

HOSCON claimed that the debts have arisen from the lack of implementation of the three percent host communities’ development trust fund prescribed by the PIA.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Monday, the National Chairman, HOSCON, Dr. Mike Emuh said the failure of the government to commence the full implementation of the host communities trust fund has delayed development in the oil bearing and pipeline impacted communities.

Dr. Emuh urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the development of oil and gas host communities as part of measures to address the marginalization of the Niger Delta.

He noted that it was wrong to continue to pay the 13 percent derivation to the state governors, saying the money should be paid directly to the oil host communities.

According to him, “The PIA made it very clear that three percent of the capital expenditure of the companies operating in the petroleum industry in a year should be given to the host community. This is the three percent host community trust fund.

“By next month, it will be two years that the PIA was created, we have not seen the implementation of the 3% trust fund. Last year alone, the fund was over N400 billion. This year we have another N400 billion. So over N800 billion to be paid to host communities in line with the PIA is now outstanding”.

He explained the HOSCON was “concerned about the delay in the payment of the 3 percent PIA. Since the implementation of the new law is in motion, there should be no further delay in the payment. So the non-implementation of this provision in the PIA is an issue.

“Again, we are also concerned about the payment of the 13 percent derivation fund to state governments instead of making the payment to the host communities as enunciated by the Presidential Implementation Committee on the PIA.

“Furthermore, the pipeline surveillance and related infrastructure should also be domesticated and in care of the host communities as articulated by the United Nations and the PIA”.

On oil theft, the HOSCON Chairman said if given the opportunity, the group was ready to expose the cabal behind the huge theft of oil and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region.

“No empty vessel comes into Nigerian waters without the knowledge of the Federal Government and the host communities and there is no ‘pregnant’ vessel that leaves Nigerian shores without the knowledge of the Federal Government and the host communities.

“The host communities know the cabal behind oil theft and we are ready to expose them if Mr. President gives the chance to expose them”, he added.