PIA: New Udo Community Chair, Ogboduwa discloses strategies to address marginalization

The new chairman of Udo Community in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta state, Hon. Samson Ogboduwa, has challenged leaders of Udo to come up with a communique to address the perceived marginalization of the community or ” be left with nothing, but legal battles “, because” the era of activism and hooliganism is over. “

Hon. Ogboduwa, handed down the challenge at Udo, Saturday, June 3, shortly after he and other members of his executive were administered the oath of office to pilot activities of the community.

Whilst stating that ” the times of legality, negotiation, mediation, arbitration, and dispute resolution ” has come, he averred: ” We are at a historic moment in the evolution of oil and gas in our communities, with the emergence of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA.”

In his handover cum stewardship address, the immediate past chairman of Udo Community, Barr. Richard Omare, enumerated sand-filling of parts of the community, construction of concrete jetty with walkway, construction of concrete road, with side drainage and standard bridge, provision of 5000KVA generating plant, water project, ongoing construction of 10 housing units and dredging of the community creek, all done by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC as well as construction of a town hall, several housing units ( completed and ongoing) and provision of empowerment to men and women of Udo by Itsekiri Regional Development Committee, IRDC as some of the achievements of his executive.

The new oldest man ( Olare – Aja) of the Udo Community, Pastor Johnson Mene Ogboduwa, on his part, said: ” I will work towards giving this ( Udo) community, a modern compassionate conservatism that is right for our times and season.”

Whilst calling for unity of all sons and daughters of Udo Community, Pastor Johnson Ogboduwa, posited: “For those who understand development issues, bring in your ideas, for those who can write for development to United Nations, Bill Gate Foundation, Rocky Feller Foundation, why not. The job is huge and enormous. We need schools, health centres, and economic activities for men, women, and youths.”

Other members of the new executive of Udo Community, are Comrade Francis Agbajoh; Vice Chairman, Comrade John Ameye; Secretary, Mr. Sunday Oritsemaje Ukolor Ogboduwa; Organizing Secretary, Comrade Nana Ramsey; Assistant Secretary, Mr. French Esiegbuya; Treasurer, Mr. Robert Orugbo; Public Relations Officer and Austin Omatsuli; Financial Secretary.