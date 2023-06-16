Photos: Tinubu receives Dangote in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Friday received Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote at the presidential villa, Abuja

The President also met with the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle.

Dangote told State House correspondents that there would be a repeat of the visit next week, when he would be coming with the Chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr Bill Gates.

On his part, Matawalle, who said it was a son-to-father visit, said that the President has started convincing the world that he has what it takes to lead the country right and that he is optimistic Tinubu will be the best President that Nigeria has ever had.

He said, “So far, so good, you’ve seen how the President has started, this not a new thing to him, he’s a good administrator, with good policies. He’s going to fulfil all his campaign promises.

“By seeing the start off of his administration, many have started believing that he’s going to Nigeria will become the best country in the region. We believe that Asiwaju will be the best President that Nigeria has ever had.”