Photos: Tinubu observes Jumat prayer at Lagos Central Mosque

President Bola Tinubu joined Muslim faithful today (Friday) to observe Jumat prayer at the Lagos Central Mosque, Idumota, Lagos.

Recall that President Tinubu had returned to Lagos on Tuesday from his international trip to Paris, where he participated in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

After the two-day summit, the President proceeded to London, United Kingdom, for a “short private visit”, according to his spokesman, Dele Alake, in a statement last Saturday.

Alake had hinted that the President would be back in Nigeria for the Eid-el-Kabir festivities on June 28 and 29, 2023.