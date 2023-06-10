» Home » Sports Photos: Man City, Inter Milan train ahead of Istanbul clash
Photos: Man City, Inter Milan train ahead of Istanbul clash
Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola leads a training session at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 9, 2023, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Inter Milan’s Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku takes part in a training session at The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 9, 2023, ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Manchester City’s players take part in a training session at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 9, 2023, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Inter Milan’s Italian head coach Simone Inzaghi gestures during a training session at The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 9, 2023, ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
(L to R) Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, Manchester City’s Swiss defender Manuel Akanji, Manchester City’s English midfielder Jack Grealish and Manchester City’s German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan take part in a training session at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 9, 2023, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Poland’s referee Szymon Marciniak takes part in a training session at The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 9, 2023, ahead of the UEFA Champions League final between Inter Milan and Manchester City. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Inter Milan’s Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku takes part in a training session at The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 9, 2023, ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Inter Milan’s Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko takes part in a training session at The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 9, 2023, ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
