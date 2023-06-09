PHOTOS: Fani-Kayode raises alarm as police officers invade ex-gov Matawalle’s house

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, has raised the alarm over an alleged invasion of the home of the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle by police officers.

Fani-Kayode claimed that policemen invaded Matawalle’s residence in search of cars without an arrest warrant.

Speaking against such act, the former Aviation Minister said it was vindictive for Matawalle’s successor to allegedly send the officers on such an assignment.

He said this while sharing photographs of the invasion on his Twitter account.

According to Fani-Kayode, “This morning a detachment of policemen raided the home of my brother, the former Gov. of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle in Maradun. They claimed to be looking for cars.

“They did not have a search or arrest warrant and they claimed to be acting on the orders of the new Governor. This is unacceptable. It is not only vindictive but also lawless and it stands condemned.”