Photos: Eniola Badmus receives certificate of recognition from Seyi Tinubu

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has received a certificate of appreciation for her contribution to President Bola Tinubu’s pre-inauguration concert.
Recall that the Renewed Hope concert held on Saturday, May 27, in Abuja.
In recognition of her contribution to the success of the concert, Eniola Badmus received a certificate of appreciation from the President’s son, Seyi.
Eniola Badmus was filled with excitement as she proudly flaunt the certificate on her Instagram page.
