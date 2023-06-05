Photos: Eniola Badmus receives certificate of recognition from Seyi Tinubu

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has received a certificate of appreciation for her contribution to President Bola Tinubu’s pre-inauguration concert.

Recall that the Renewed Hope concert held on Saturday, May 27, in Abuja.

In recognition of her contribution to the success of the concert, Eniola Badmus received a certificate of appreciation from the President’s son, Seyi.

Eniola Badmus was filled with excitement as she proudly flaunt the certificate on her Instagram page.