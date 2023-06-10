Photos: Burna Boy performs at UEFA Champions League final
Nigerian singer Burna Boy performs on stage before the start of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)
Nigerian singer, Burna Boy performed just before the UEFA Champions League final match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.
