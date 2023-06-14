Petrol Equalisation: Oil marketers demand payments from NMDPRA

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Oil marketers yesterday accused the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, of refusing to pay them for transporting petrol to different parts of the country as part of the petrol equalization policy of the government.

The marketers claim that the agency has failed to pay them in the past eight months, leaving them facing a serious financial crisis in the face of the deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry.

They noted that the debts which have run into billions naira are now needed to boost their operating capital.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the National President of Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria, NOGASA, Mr. Benneth Korie explained that without adequate capital it was impossible for marketers to purchase products at the new ex-depot rates.

He warned that marketers would have to look critically at their continued operations, if the necessary business environment was not created by NMDPRA.

He said: “We support subsidy removal. It is good but so many things were not considered before the government made the announcement. Prices have jumped and everybody is struggling. We don’t have the capital to pay for the new products. We want the NNPC to load our products which we paid for over three months ago.

“The government must also pay us for petroleum equalization, a cost which the marketers have already paid for but have been owed. Before now we had PEF (Petroleum Equalisation Fund), the money is there but they are not paying the marketers their money. But now that things have happened like this, we are appealing to the government to pay marketers their equalization claims. Otherwise, if we are not paid, I don’t think we will get fuel to sell. Subsidy or no subsidy, it is important that Nigerians know that marketers don’t have money to pay for new products”.

Mr. Korie also urged the government to fix road networks in the country

Speaking at a separate event in Abuja, the Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Engr. Farouk Ahmed failed to address the concerns of the marketers insisting that the market is now deregulated with no price cap.