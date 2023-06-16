Peter Obi still best candidate for better Nigeria – Obasanjo 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi remains the candidate for a better Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in March declared the then-candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress and now-president, Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the election.

The announcement was trailed by legal suits from opposition parties and their candidates, including LP and Obi, challenging the process that produced Tinubu as the winner.

However, in a recent chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, former president Obasanjo insisted that despite President Tinubu being declared as the winner of the last election, Obi remains the candidate that the country needs.

He said, “For the Nigeria that I believe we need to have at this point in time, Peter Obi is still the best candidate.”

On what he considered his greatest legacy, the former president said, “That I came here [earth] and God was immeasurably kind to me and showed His grace on me.”

Obasanjo also spoke on the infamous third-term fiasco during his administration, revealing some governors were behind it all.

He said: “The governors, some of them, were doing it for themselves”.

“Because if the president did a third term, they too would have had a chance for a third term.