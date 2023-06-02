PEPC admits exhibits of 6 states in evidence against Tinubu’s election

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), has admitted in evidence, exhibits from the Labour Party and Mr Peter Obi in six additional states to prove their allegation of irregularities in the Feb. 25 Presidential Election.

The petitioners on Thursday, tendered exhibits in six states including Rivers, Benue, Cross River, Niger, Osun and Ekiti states.

At Friday’s proceedings, the petitioners tendered exhibits in six other states including Adamawa

Bayelsa, Oyo, Edo, Lagos and Akwa Ibom.

The exhibits were certified true copies of Forms EC8A used in the presidential election.

Recall that the petitioners presented forms EC8A for 21 local government areas of Adamawa and eight local government areas of Bayelsa.



Others are 31 local government areas of Oyo, 18 local government areas of Edo, 20 local government areas of Lagos state and 31 local government areas of Akwa Ibom.



Counsel to all the respondents in the petition objected to the documents being admitted in evidence but withheld their reasons until their final addresses.



Mr Peter Afoba, SAN, who handled Friday’s proceedings on behalf of Obi and the Labour Party thereafter prayed the court for an adjournment having exhausted all the documents they had to tender for the day.



Afoba prayed the court to deem all the admitted documents as been read but all the respondents refused to give their consent to the request on the grounds that they had objected to the documents being admitted in evidence.



The court chaired by Justice Haruna Tsammani subsequently adjourned further hearing of the petition until June 5.