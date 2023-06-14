People Talk: What’s your take on the reduction of work days approved by some state governors?

By Damilola Ogunsakin



Due to the rising cost of fuel, two states in Nigeria have cut back on the number of days that state employees are required to work from five to three.

In addition to announcing the action, the state governments of Edo and Kwara stated that it would remain in place until further notice as they looked for solutions to the problem.

After the federal government eliminated fuel subsidies, fuel prices in Nigeria skyrocketed, driving up the cost of commodities.

People talk took to the street to ask Nigerians what they think about reduction of work days approved by some state governors