Peak 456 harps on breakfast, age-appropriate nutrition for kids

By Josephine Agbonkhese

In commemoration of this year’s Children’s Day, children’s dairy brand, Peak 456 Growing Up Milk, from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, has emphasised the importance of age-appropriate nutrition for children.

The series of events held in partnership with schools and childcare givers took place across 11 states, including Lagos, in conjunction with Peak Yogurt and Peak Chocolate.

One of the locations was the Ndubuisi Kanu Park where a three-day event, which began on May 26, was organised for children within the axis.

The brand held an inter-school competition, open to primary school pupils between ages 4 and 6 years, who were asked to prepare a breakfast meal, using Peak 456 Growing Up Milk. The top three winners went home with educational scholarships worth N200,000, N150,000 and N100,000 for first, second and third place winners respectively.

Speaking on this year’s edition, Odianosen Okosun, Brand Manager, Peak 456, said: “This year, we decided to make it extra special for our children, not only by celebrating them, but by creating an atmosphere of healthy competition where they can learn about nutrition and also win prizes that will add value to them.

“Our country’s growth and economic development are dependent on how well we take care of our children and what better way can we take care of our future if not by providing them with the right nutritional food.”

Okosun went on: “Peak 456 Growing Up Milk is specially formulated for children between ages 4 and 6 years and fortified with docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) to support brain development.

“It contains various nutrients to aid children develop physically and mentally. Peak 456 Growing Up Milk is very passionate about ensuring our children grow up to be strong & smart adults. This is why we partner with schools and other educational bodies.”

Another location was at Homot Schools, Ikorodu, catering for children within that axis. At this location, Peak 456 partnered with Shedams Fitness and Saga, a fitness coach and former Big Brother Housemate, to nurture the fitness and well-being of the children in a fun way.

The children were supercharged as they followed the instructions of the fitness coaches who sensitised them about keeping fit and eating healthy.

The third location was at Banana Island Field, for the Biporal Children’s Day party. This celebration took place on May 27 and as with other locations, children participated in exciting activities and went home with educational prizes.

Similar children’s day events were held in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Jos, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Aba, Ibadan, Osogbo and Owerri.

The brand recently launched its BreakfastPlus Schools programme pan-Nigeria with the theme; Better Nutrition for Every Child. The integrated marketing campaign is targeted at preschool teachers, school-aged children and parents who play vital roles in influencing children academically as well as in their nutritional habits.

Research has shown that 90 percent of brain development happens in the first 5 years of life and the food children take has a direct impact on their growth and development. The Breakfast Plus Schools campaign will help educate teachers, parents and even children on the need for nutritious foods including milk in their diets, starting from breakfast.