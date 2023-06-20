PDP youths warn against suspension of G5 Govs, demand reconciliation

PDP and its colour flags

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Youths in the Peoples Democratic Party PDP have cautioned against further suspension of party members, demanding instead, the setting up of a national reconciliation committee, as well as the reintegration of the Group of five aggrieved governors (G-5) into the party.

The youths made the demand Tuesday in Abuja when it paid a troubleshooting visit to the national leadership of the party.

A group of five governors led by the then Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike had kicked against the emergence of former vice president Atiku Abubakar as the PDP standard bearer in the last general election. They were consequently alleged to have worked with the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to frustrate Atiku’s ambition.

Speaking under the aegis of the PDP Unity and Reconciliation Advocacy Forum in collaboration with the PDP National Young Women’s League, its Convener, Kwaghtagher J. Iwueseter-Natu however conceded following the outcome of the general elections, it is understandable if anyone feels that certain elements should be dealt with for working against the interests of the party.

“However, we must know that sentiments on both sides of our party’s divide are strong enough to create a major falling out that can cost us goodwill amongst Nigerians, so, the wise and politically expedient thing to do is to toe the path of peace, unity and reconciliation”, she stated.

The groups urged PDP leaders to think of the youths and consider the effects that the current internal crisis is having on their engagement with youths “whom we intend to recruit into our party because the youths are growing increasingly despondent and are in desperate need for reassurance from our party leaders that the PDP is geared towards reclaiming our mandate in court”.

“As a group, we have taken note of the reconciliation efforts of the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum, we have noticed his diplomatic neutrality and his ambition to anchor at peace, this is why we feel comfortable to call on him as a Reconciliation Ambassador of the party to plead our case.

“As a group, we have come to the conclusion that the only way forward is peace, bridge building and complete reconciliation. The continuous internal conflict and factions in the party will cause more damage to our already bruised image, going forward, the party cannot afford to adopt or inherit the personal and individual grievances of members to determine its modus operandi.

“The party’s leadership must find pragmatic approaches to reconciling all aggrieved members in the party especially the G5 otherwise known as the Integrity Governors faction or former integrity Governors.

“We recommend that the NWC as being led by the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum sets up a ‘Reconciliation Committee’ to immediately kick start the reconciliation process in the party.

“We recommend that the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum should immediately following the recommendations of the committee, begin a reconciliation tour along with other members of the NWC.

“Lastly, we demand that the party should carry the youths along both in the Reconciliation Committee and Reconciliation Tour”, she added.