PDP tackles Imo governor, says Imo a paradise before Uzodimma came

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday said Imo state was a paradise when Governor Hope Uzodimma came in as a governor of the state.

The PDP through the State Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor, made this known to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to Uzodimma’s assertion that he met a moribund state as of the time he became the governor of the state.

The PDP argued that when Uzodimma assumed office as governor of the state, he promised to continue with the “lofty initiatives” done by the PDP, government and wondered why the same person who made such a promise could turn around and said that he met Imo in moribund state.

According to the main opposition party, they said: “Something unusual has started to happen in Imo State since last week. The outgoing government of Senator Hope Uzodinma has finally embarked on a campaign of misinformation, lies and deceit as its only strategy to attempt the uphill and impossible task of its re-election in November. Indeed, those who are poor in governance are always rich in propaganda.

“A few days ago, the Commissioner for Information went to town with a falsehood, that our Party had concluded plans to organize a protest in Abuja over the festering insecurity in the State.

“As if that was not enough, the same Commissioner visited a local radio station in Owerri to blame the opposition for the indefensible failure of the Uzodinma-led government to fulfill the primary purpose of political governance, which is the security of lives and property. At last, the Governor, Senator Uzodinma, was on national television last night to advance such false narratives. It, therefore, becomes necessary that we respond to the issues.

“Senator Uzodimma said he met Imo in a cemetery when he became Governor in 2020. But the truth is that Imo state was a paradise before his coming. Charmed by the glory he saw, Senator Uzodimma

while taking his oath of office, vowed to continue with all the lofty initiatives of the past PDP administration. Unfortunately, he has now plunged Imo into a cemetery. A state that knew no violence is now a city of blood and valley of death.

“More than half of Imo territory is presently under the occupation of bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other non-state actors who levy death upon Imo people day after day. Farmers have abandoned their farmlands and the logical outcome has been unprecedented rise in poverty and starvation, including crime.

“It is shameful that while Imo people are slaughtered daily by terrorists, the only thing Senator Uzodimma thinks of is how to politicize and profit from the unfortunate situation. It is irresponsible the a government would seek to frame its perceived foes with insecurity, which it has an obligation to solve,” PDP said.

The opposition party, added: “It is worrisome that health prospects in Imo are getting poorer every day in view of the failure of this government to formulate health policy for nearly four years. In 2019, Imo had an unemployment rate of 28%. But today, the State has become the unemployment capital of Nigeria with over 60% unemployment rate. This is disastrous, and it is at the heart of the insecurity in the State, because when people find a pathway out of poverty, they can hardly resort to crime. Imo has gone to the dogs!”