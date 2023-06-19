PDP state exco’s resignation: They left for fear of indictment over alleged N1.4bn – PDP

By Chinonso Alozie

The Financial Secretary of the Imo state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Bede Ejimmadu, on Monday said that the seven members of the executives of the ,PDP, who resigned last Sunday, did so because they were afraid not to be indicted by the committee report, on the alleged mismanagement of the campaign fund of over alleged N1.4billion.

Ejimmadu made this known to newsmen in Owerri, alongside other party executives, at the party secretariat, located at Okigwe road in the state capital.

He alleged that; “They are just trying to run away from being indicted but that will not save them. The report will soon be completed and made known to all of us.

“Among the issue is the over N1.4 billion campaign fund sent to Imo state during the presidential campaign the money has remained unaccounted for, a committee was set up and investigating they way the monies coming into the party were spent and before you know it they left the party.

“I want to say this, My office as the financial secretary, did not receive any money because some people who felt they are bigger than the party usurped my position and they used the money anyhow.”

He further said: “So the seven members of the party took their overdue stay in the party and exited. Their exit is not a concern of the party. Like serving members have left the party.

“It is the legitimate right they have left. It is not the first time. The option left is to find capable hands to replace them. The issue is the undercurrent that we have witnessed. Even the monies used for the presidential election was stolen. They left when the party committee was about to submit its report. On the issue of accountability. We are talking about the state secretary, state treasurer and the state deputy chairman. They left because of fear of indictment.”