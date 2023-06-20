PDP reacts to Ortom’s invitation by EFCC, commends his disposition

Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue State, has commended former governor Samuel Ortom for willingly submitting himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for questioning over his eight years tenure in office.

The former governor at about 10 am on Tuesday drove to the Makurdi office of the EFCC following an invitation by the anti-graft agency.

Reacting to the development, the Benue State PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom lauded the ex-governor for presenting himself to the commission without rancour.

Part of the statement read, “Ex-governor Ortom earlier today went over to the Makurdi office of the EFCC to honour the invitation extended to him by the Commission, and our great party hails his conduct as exemplary and reflecting the clarity of conscience.

“The former governor’s action also depicts him as a man of his word as it fulfils promises he made while in office that at the end of his tenure, he will be willing to give an open account of all that he did in execution of the mandate vested to him as governor by the Benue electorate.

“PDP notes that while this won’t be the first time a former governor will be answering questions before the anti-graft body, Ortom’s case is remarkably distinct for the lack of rancour and acrimony which usually attends such appearances.

“The party is satisfied that Ex-Governor Ortom’s conduct is a clear reflection of his having no skeletons in his cupboard which he should be running away from, as ‘only the guilty usually are afraid.’

“We urge other holders of public office to emulate the Ortom standard by discharging their duties and responsibilities while in the office within the confines of law so they may be able to come to open an account when called upon without any fear.”

Meanwhile at the time of this report, 5:15 pm, the former governor was yet to leave the EFCC Makurdi Zonal office.