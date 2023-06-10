PDP faults alleged relocation of tribunal to Abia Govt House

PDP and its colour flags

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia State chapter, has faulted the alleged relocation of the state election petition to the government house in Umuahia.

The party alleged that a hearing notice had been issued for the petition,EPT/AB/SHA/11/2023,to sit at the Government House on Tuesday 13th June, 2023 and accused Gov. Alex Otti and the Labour Party of trying to manipulate the outcome of the tribunal.

The Abia State election petition tribunal was relocated to Abuja over the industrial action embarked by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, which caused tension in the State.

In a released signed by the Acting Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Elder Amah Abraham, the PDP alleged that the tribunal has been changed even before the commencement of the hearing which is billed to take place inside the government house and not at the regular high court premises where the judicial staff would provide support services to the tribunal.

The party insisted that the development presents a conflict of interest, stressing that Gov. Otti and the Labour Party are trying hard to be the judge in their own case and vowed not to fold our arms, sit by and watch the course of justice perverted and desecrated.

The PDP further tasked the President of the Court of Appeal to use her good offices to investigate the relocation of the tribunal to the government house to ensure that the right thing is done to protect the integrity of the judiciary and protect democracy.

Contacted on the allegation, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kazie Uko told Vanguard that the PDP should be patient until Tuesday to ascertain the actual venue of the tribunal

PDP said; “Curiously, only the Abia State election petition tribunal has been relocated to Umuahia immediately after the swearing in of Dr. Alex Otti as Abia State governor. We also have information that the members of the panel have been given residence in the Government House banquet Hall, Governor’s Wife office and the Presidential Lodge right inside the Government House, Umuahia.

“Not done, the hearing notice in EPT/AB/SHA/11/2023 confirms the venue for pre hearing on Tuesday 13th day of June 2023 at 9 O’clock is at first Lady’s wing, government house, Umuahia, Abia State. This is the first time since the return to civil rule in 1999 that an Abia Election Petition Tribunal would be made to sit inside the Abia Government House and this presents an anathema to the finest principles of justice.

“We are concerned that the Abia State government and the Labour Party are making desperate efforts to manipulate the outcome of the Election Petition and this raises the spectre of intimidation, and disobedience to the rule of law by this government which is the foundation of the very democracy we are working assiduously to nurture. We sincerely wonder why they are applying all under-the-table and surreptitious measures to thwart the course of justice if they are sure that they won the elections.

“Taking the Tribunal to the premises of the Abia Government House is like taking the case to the domain of an interested party, the outcome of which is no longer justice but dictatorship.”

The party assured that it believes in the independence of the judiciary and tasked its members and people of the State to remain steadfast and law abiding and await the outcome of the election petition tribunal.