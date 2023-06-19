PDP defectors: Imo APC open to receiving more progressives, says Uzodimma

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has reassured members of the Opposition parties that the Imo All Progressives Congress (APC) is open to receiving more members to move the state forward.

Governor Uzodimma made the statement while receiving the former PDP decampees at the Imo State Government House.

The Governor commended the courage of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to decamp to build consensus in the politics of Imo State for the interest of our people and the development of our State.

The Governor stated that a political party is a vehicle for rendering selfless services to the people and individuals or groups should be allowed to serve their fellow citizens.

Mr Collins Opuruzor speaking on behalf of his fellow decampees declared his support for the Governor’s “patriotic and tenacious drive in transforming Imo State in infrastructure, economy and social status”.

He further disclosed his intentions to be admitted to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Shared Prosperity Government “where accountability, inclusiveness and burning desire to make Imo great, are the order of the day”.