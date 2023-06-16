PDP chieftain, Udeh backs Gov Mbah’s demand for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Udeh

By Chris Onuoha

Recently the governor of Enugu State,Dr Peter Mba went to appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB),Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is languishing in DSS custody for many years now.

Olive Udeh, a lawyer and entrepreneur saw the move by the governor of Enugu State as a step in the right direction,adding that it is also in the best interest of the nation.

Udeh who is the founder/CEO of CEELUX Group, an infrastructure development company as well as the Founder/CEO of Tech Start2FE Agro Tech Ecosystem, an American based company, said that Bola Tinubu has gotten his fair share of persecution and injustice in the country and as such should look beyond politics and release the detained IPOB leader.

Commenting on issues that concerns security and the continous incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu, he said,

“I am glad to have an opportunity to comment on Nnamdi Kanu’s detention. The first question to ask is what are the crimes of Nnamdi Kanu as bona fide citizens of Nigeria and the United Kingdom? If the Nigerian Government believes Nnamdi Kanu committed crimes, the proper thing for the authorities is to charge him to a court of competent jurisdiction which they have done in this case. What is left undone is the aspect of providing him an unhindered opportunities as an accuse person to defend himself before an impartial tribunal.

“This is a “constitutional right” and Mr. President, the Attorney General etc as the Chief Law officer of the Federation swore to defend the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria and to bear allegiance to it and to do justice to all manner of people without fear or favour. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man that has gotten a fair share of persecution and injustice in this country, starting from his days with MKO Abiola and his ordeal in hands of military juntas as a NADECO leader.

“I have no doubt in my mind that President Tinubu would look beyond politics, obey court judgment that granted Nnamdi Kanu bail and honor the request of Governor Mbah of Enugu State in the interests of Justice equity and fairness,” Udeh said.