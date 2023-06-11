PDP begins consultations for appointees into Taraba Gov, Kefas cabinet

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has said it has commenced consultations with stakeholders across the 16 local government areas of the state to forward names of credible individuals to the state governor, Agbu Kefas, for consideration as cabinet members and Aides.

Acting Chairman of the party, Abubakar Bawa, who spoke weekend said the move was with the consent of the state governor having requested the party’s input.

He noted that the party would only recommend people after consultations with stakeholders, but the governor would have to choose who he is comfortable working with.

According to him, “the governor already directed that we should liaise with stakeholders of each of the local government areas, traditional institutions and all other groups at that level to come up with very credible people, especially youths, because that was his promise during his campaign.

“The party has also directed the Zonal Chairmen to liaise with the various LG Chairmen of the party and various stakeholders at the LG level to come up with credible names of people with vast education and experience to be forwarded to the governor.

“It should also be clear that the governor has the right to choose whoever he wants to work with. The reason we are recommending people is for him to have the knowledge of those that worked for the party. “

Bawa also informed that the party would forward a reasonable number of persons from each LGA for the governor to choose from.