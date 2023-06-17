Paul Edeh clinches victory as Benue State FA Chairman in landslide win

By Luminous Jannamike

Barr. Paul Edeh has now assumed the position of Chairman of the Benue State Football Association (BSFA) after winning a resounding victory in the state FA elections.

Edeh, who is the President of Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF), secured the win with 28 of the 29 votes cast, significantly distancing himself from his nearest rival, Coach Godwin Uwa, a former assistant coach for the Super Eagles and Flying Eagles, who only received one vote.

The BSFA Elective Congress took place on Saturday, 17th June, 2023, in Makurdi, the capital city of Benue State.

Msugh Aga, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, announced Edeh’s successful election as the new Chairman.

Upon taking the oath of office, Edeh spoke with the press, emphasizing his commitment to transforming football in the state from the youth to senior levels.

He said, “When I declared my interest, I asked you and the delegates to trust me, and you have demonstrated this today. For all those who supported me, I thank you. I want to single out my mother, the Rt Hon. Margaret Icheen, who has kept the round-leather game moving in the state for the last 12 years. Thank you so much for trusting me. I will never let you down.

“Our vision is to oversee and administer football in the most professional way, while sweeping away any corrupt tendencies in the running of football in the state.”

Edeh’s victory is a testimony to his successful grassroots football initiatives.

In addition to his new role, Edeh generously donated 10,000,000 naira to the FA, as well as a Sienna car.

He also revealed a sponsorship package valued at over 10 million naira, aimed at training and retraining referees and coaches within the state.

In earlier remarks, Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Sam Ode, expressed the need for sports administrators capable of revitalizing football in the state during the opening of the Elective Congress.

Alongside Edeh, 10 other candidates were elected to various positions within the Benue State FA.