Pastor sentenced to death for killing impregnated choir mistress, two others

By Egufe Yafugborhi

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has sentenced the General Overseer, Alter of Solution and Healing Assembly in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA)Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor to death for killing three persons including his Choir Mistress who he impregnated.

Justice S O Benson in his judgment on the murder trial delivered Monday said the evidence and confessional statement by Pastor Okoroafor proved he murdered his Church’s Choir Mistress after getting her pregnant and also killed her friend, Chigozie Ezenwa with her daughter, Christabel Ezenwa.

Justice Benson insisted that the prosecution proved the case of murder against Pastor Okoroafor, ordering that the Pastor be killed by hanging on his neck until he is dead or be injected with a lethal injection which also kills faster.

Men of Rivers Police Command had on 17 December 2018 arrested Pastor Okoroafor following an alarm raised by the husband to the late Chigozie Ezenwa over the killing of three victims on 11 December 2018 in two different locations in a community in Oyigbo.

Precious Ordu, Prosecution Counsel from the state Ministry of Justice, and Antonia Osademe, representing the International Federation of Female Lawyers in the murder trial expressed happiness over the judgment they described as justice well served.

Innocent Ekwu, counsel to the convicted Pastor said there were reasonable grounds to appeal the judgment against his client.