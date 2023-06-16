Passport Crisis: Immigration boss declares State of Emergency

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, has announced a state of emergency on Passport issues in the country.

Comptroller in charge of Media and Publicity, Tony Akuneme disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Mrs Adepoju made the declaration during her working visit to Lagos.

She emphasized the urgent need to address challenges faced by Nigerians in obtaining Passports and declared a comprehensive plan of action to tackle these issues effectively.

Part of the statement reads; “The Ag. CGI’s visit to Lagos encompassed significant events that underscored the gravity of the Passport crisis.

“She inaugurated a state-of-the-art Visa on Arrival Lounge at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, demonstrating her commitment to improving the overall travel experience for visitors entering Nigeria. Following this, she paid an unscheduled visit to the Alausa Passport office to assess the situation firsthand.

“In her address, Ag. CGI Adepoju emphasized the necessity to dismantle all man-made bottlenecks that impede the Passport application process. She further stressed that the NIS top management is fully committed to addressing institutional and technology-based drawbacks to ensure a more efficient and streamlined service delivery.

“Recognizing the importance of collaboration and community engagement, the Ag. CGI embarked on a grassroots sensitization initiative targeting traditional rulers. She commenced this effort with a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, seeking the cooperation of traditional rulers in raising awareness about the menace of human trafficking and initiating joint efforts to combat this grave issue.

“The state of emergency declaration on Passport issues signifies the renewed commitment of NIS to resolving the challenges faced by Nigerians seeking to obtain passports. It represents a call to action for all stakeholders to prioritize efficiency, transparency, and excellence in service delivery.

“Ag. CGI Adepoju had earlier directed all Passport Control Officers, relevant units and personnel within the NIS including our Missions abroad, to work tirelessly towards eliminating all hindrances preventing Nigerians from accessing Passports promptly. The NIS is leveraging technology and instituting robust administrative measures to enhance the Passport application and issuance process.

“The Ag. CGI urges all Nigerians to remain patient and cooperate with the NIS as it takes decisive steps to address the Passport crisis. She assures the public that efforts are being made to ensure that every eligible Nigerian who requires a Passport can obtain one in a timely manner”, the statement added.