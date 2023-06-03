Passion for delivering exceptional projects our driving force – Creative entrepreneurs, Aguda, Tangban

Retrolounge Studios, a pioneering 360 production studio based in Dubai, is making waves in the industry with its exceptional audio and video production services. Established by Ayodeji Aguda and Nseh Tangban, two visionary Nigerian nationals, Retrolounge Studios has quickly become a go-to destination for clients seeking high-quality content creation.

Ayodeji Aguda and Nseh Tangban, both based in Dubai, joined forces to bring their long-held dream of venturing into production to life. With their combined expertise and a shared passion for creation, the duo has built a studio that specializes in handling every aspect of audio and video production, catering to a diverse range of projects.

In a recent press engagement, the entrepreneurs revealed their journey to establishing Retrolounge Studios adding that they were influenced by core business experiences and their desire to overcome challenges.

“Difficulties in handling clients and the necessity to develop strong people management skills shaped our competence and passion for delivering exceptional projects”, they interchangeably noted. “Our natural drive for accomplishment has been a key motivating factor throughout our entrepreneurial journey”.

The serial entrepreneurs further stated that they draw inspiration from renowned industry names such as Universal Studios, Aftermath Records, T.G Omori, and Director X. These influences have contributed to the studio’s commitment to delivering outstanding and innovative productions.

On making a difference in the industry, they said: “What sets Retrolounge Studios apart is our unique approach and ability to offer comprehensive 360 content production, encompassing both audio and video services. From music production, recording, mixing, and mastering to video production and content creation, our studio covers a wide spectrum of creative needs, providing a one-stop solution for our clients across the globe”.

Stressing on their growing influence and ability to stay afloat in the creative industry, the Retrolounge Studio boss enthused that they rely primarily on social media platforms to market its business, allowing its work to speak for itself.

Ayodeji and Nseh have shown clear commitment to delivering exceptional content that has resulted in satisfied clients who often become brand ambassadors, referring new clients to experience the studio’s unmatched production quality.