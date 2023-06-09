Paris 2024: Nigeria Rugby names 12-man squad for Olympic Games qualifiers

Nigeria Rugby Football Federation has announced its twelve-man team ahead of the Paris Olympic Games Pre-Qualifiers in Mauritius to be held later this month.

Coach Steve Lewis named his final squad following his recent appointment as Head Coach of the Black Stallions.

The team has been in camp, training and playing together for weeks.

“Congratulations to the players selected to re-launch Nigeria rugby into the international arena in Mauritius. For this tournament, players have been drawn primarily from the UK-based Nigerian Exiles team who have been competing regularly against top-class opposition this summer. Meanwhile, for the longer term growth of Nigerian rugby, the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation intends to re-establish domestic competitions in order to develop domestic talents and grow the game in Nigeria, as well as incorporating those Nigerian players in the diaspora, be it the UK, the US or elsewhere. I am confident these men will acquit themselves well and represent Nigeria Rugby proudly.” Lewis said.

The team consists of players drawn from the UK, USA and Nigeria.

This tournament serves as the 2024 Paris Olympic Games pre-qualifiers.

The top three teams will qualify to compete in the Africa Cup Sevens in Zimbabwe later in September.

Nigeria 7s Squad

Aniebonam David Kosisochukwu – (Wimbledon RFC) Awobowale Olukolade Mobolaji – (Stallions RFC) Esiri Aaron – Asher Chinedu – (Bournvile RFC) Etim Gabriel John – (Barewa RFC, Kano) Goualin Pierre Henri – (Old Priorians RFC) Henrry-Ajudua Chukwuyem Frederick – (Atlanta Major League Rugby) Ilube Matthew Maurice – (Old Priorians RFC) Jatto Onoru-Oyiza – (Cowrie RFC, Lagos) Lipede Adenekan Jojoola – (Old Colfeians RFC) Nwachukwu Declan Chinedu – (Horsham RFC) Odunlami Oluwadara Olufewa – (University of Bath RFC) Onyeahasi Alexander George – (Clifton RFC)

Staff

Lewis Stephen John – Head Coach

Okenla Temitope Olufemi – TM

Rotimi Akinola – Team Doctor

Ciszewska Anna Isabella – Physio

Azeez Ladipo – GM