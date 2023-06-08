Parents call for release of kidnapped 4 children in Imo 

By Chinonso Alozie

The parents to the four children that were kidnapped last week Thursday by a suspected new tenant in their compound at Amako Autonomous Community, Njaba council area of Imo state, have pleaded that the abductors should release their children to them.

The names of the children kidnapped were given as Divine, Isaiah, Success and Victor.

Two of them, were said to have belonged to Mr Ogechukwu and Mrs Joy Ugwuegbu. While the other two belonged to Joy’s younger sister, Mrs. Chinasa.

Mr. Ugwuegbu, who spoke to newsmen on Thursday from the area, was of the worry that the police arrested and later released the agent that brought the new tenant, and the landlord of the house. Since then, nothing has been heard as regards the case of their abducted children.

Explaining what happened: he said: “The incident happened just two days after the lady and her younger sister or friend packed into the compound. Usually, I leave in the morning for my work and my wife goes to the market to sell things with her younger sister. My wife’s younger sister, Chinasa, is actually the mother of two of the kids while the other two are mine. She’s staying with us with her two kids.

“Their ages fall between two to four years. We are actually from Agwa in Oguta LGA but we are resident in Amako community in Njaba LGA. We have a spacious compound in our yard where my children play even when we are not around.

“It was when we came back from work that we heard the news of our sons’ disappearance. We quickly reported to the local vigilante and later went to both Amako police station and Umuaka police Division.”

“Some policemen came to our yard and broke into the female neighbor’s room who has been at large, and took all her belongings including mat, pot, kettle and some other property and left. They returned the following day and arrested our landlord. I heard that they also arrested the agent that brought the lady to our yard.

“This is seven days after, we have neither heard from the police nor the vigilante. Both my sons and the lady’s whereabouts have remained unknown to us. The situation is too much for us to bear,” he said.