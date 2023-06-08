Pandemonium as DSS attempts to arrest Anambra Assembly member-elect 

By Vincent Ujumadu

THERE was pandemonium at the premises of the Anambra State House of Assembly on Thursday as men of the Department of State Service, DSS, stormed the area and attempted to arrest the member-elect for Nnewi North constituency, Mr. Onyekachukwu Ike.

The incident happened during the valedictory session of the seventh assembly in which the state deputy governor, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim represented Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The stern- looking armed operatives drove into the assembly premises in three vehicles and caused a stir as they tried to force Ike into one of the vehicles.

Some of the staff of the assembly ran into the nearest offices, while others ran towards the gate to escape. However, what saved Ike was that the security men of the House of Assembly closed the entrance gate, this making it difficult for the men to drive out.

A staff of the legislature said: “The armed men grabbed the member-elect after he participated in a valedictory thanksgiving service for the seventh Assembly.

“They bundled him into their vehicle and were trying to drive out when security personnel quickly blocked and locked the exit gate of the chamber.”

The reason for the attempted arrest was not immediately known, although one of the operatives said they had a court order to arrest Ike.

However, the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Mrs Esther Aneto, as well as other senior staff said the suspected DSS operatives did not inform them or even the police personnel manning the House of Assembly before trying to whisk away the lawmaker-elect.

“It took the intervention of the Speaker, Dr Uche Okafor and the Deputy Governor, Dr. Ibezim for the men to release the lawmaker- elect.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)Tochukwu Ikenga said the matter had been resolved.

He said: “There is no cause for alarm as the matter has been resolved.I think it was DSS that was on that mission and I believe everything has been resolved.

“I was told that the deputy governor and speaker of the house intervened, but I don’t know the circumstances surrounding Ike’s invitation.

“Since that place is an institution; with the intervention of the police there and the deputy governor, everything was resolved.”