Ozekhome, Ejiofor: Its laughable to sack who you did not hire, IPOB fires back at Kanu’s brother

By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Tuesday debunked the alleged termination of the appointments of Professor Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and Sir Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, as counsels to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu’s younger brother, Kanunta Kanu, had in a statement he issued via his Twitter handle on Thursday last week noted that Ozekhome and Ejiofor’s services are no longer required in Nnamdi Kanu’s case pending before the Supreme court of Nigeria.

Reacting to the purported sack, IPOB through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful argued that Kanu’s brother has no right to sack anyone he did not employ.

The group however appealed to the general public to ignore Kanunta’s statement, noting that he does not have the power to sack Ozekhome and Ejiofor.

Read the statement below:

“Following the recent attack on IPOB lead counsels, the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wishes to debunk the fallacious and fabricated statement being peddled in the media that our lead counsels, Professor Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and Sir Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor have been dismissed as part of Mazi Nnamdi KANU’s legal representatives.

“IPOB WORLDWIDE warns those spreading such laughable rumors to desist from that. IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi KANU, who engaged these dependable legal luminaries, are very confident in their legal prowess. It’s laughable for an inconsequential nincompoop to go on social media and announce the sacking of some people he did not hire.

“What stupidity! Biafrans and lovers of Biafra freedom across the world should ignore the purported statement from the so-called brothers of our leader because Mazi Nnamdi KANU regards IPOB members as his brothers and sisters.

“The legal representation contract between IPOB/Mazi Nnamdi KANU and Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Sir Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor are still intact. They are not Kanu’s family lawyers but IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi KANU’s lawyers. We encourage our lead counsels and other members of the legal team not to be distracted or discouraged in their fight for the unconditional release of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi KANU from DSS dungeon as the Courts has ordered.

“The agenda of IPOB and MNK’s enemies is to get the lead counsels angry and abandon Mazi Nnamdi KANU. Their agenda is dead on arrival as the lead counsels are not amateur to intimidation and blackmail.

“Mazi Nnamdi KANU once said publicly, ” In this Biafra struggle, I have no brothers and no sisters except IPOB members.” Therefore, any so-called brother claiming of speaking for Mazi Nnamdi KANU in DSS dungeon is making a jest of himself. Mazi Nnamdi KANU is not in detention because of his family but because of Biafran’s freedom.

Everybody must be careful because Mazi Nnamdi KANU has gone beyond Kanu’s family. He is a leader and the face of Biafra. He is a national asset for Biafrans and must be protected from wolverine and jackals.”