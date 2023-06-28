Oyo Assembly probes killing of resident by Customs Officers

Oyo-Assembly

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State House of Assembly, has mandated a comprehensive and result oriented investigations into the killing of one resident and sustenance of serious bullet injuries by two others by men of the Nigerian Custom Service, NSC, at Iwere-lle in Iwajowa Local Government on June, 23, 2023, with a view to ensuring that family of the deceased and other victims are adequately compensated.

The deceased was Olanrewaju Quadri and other victims that sustained injuries were Alaba Oluwatobi and Joshua Ikeade Dada.

The resolution followed the adoption of a matter of urgent public importance, brought before the assembly by a lawmaker representing Iwajowa state constituency, Mr. Anthony Ogunsola.

Ogunsola, during plenary of the assembly yesterday, precided over by the Speaker, Mr. Adebo Ogundoyin, noted with dismay, the alarming rate of extra judicial killings by security agencies in Nigeria with no or less attention paid to the syndicate by the government over the years.

The lawmaker opined that at various times, the cases of these extra judicial killings by the security agencies are seeing as a breach of Fundamental Human Rights of Nigerians as enshrined in Chapter (iv) section 34 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered)

According to him, this section deals with right of dignity of human person in Nigeria and however, provided that every individual is entitled to be respect for the dignity of his person.

He said: “More importantly, the International, National laws applicable to the use of firearms and lethal force.”

“For instance, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the African Charter on Human and People’s Right, the Criminal code, the Penal code and Administration of Criminal Justice Act in Nigeria all serve as laws to protect the rights of the citizens and sanctity of human beings.”

“Further notes that the primary responsibilities of the Nigerian Customs Service is collection of customs duties (i.e import and export duties) and exercise duties and more importantly the enforcement of ban on prohibited goods.”

“It is a known economic fact that, the immediate past administration of Federal Government under former President Muhammad Buhari banned the importation of rice to Nigeria through Nigeria borders to encourage local production which the present administration of President Bola Tinubu sustained.”

“The assessment of this policy in the past few years had led to the skyrocketed increase in the price of rice commodity which culminated

into increase in smuggling activities across the border communities.”

“Evidence has shown that the battle between the Nigerian Customs Service and the smugglers in curtailing the act of smuggling is persistent and re-occurring in most parts of the country.”

“The number of innocent lives lost to the incessant extra-judicial killings and injuries caused to many lives by the Nigerian Customs Service call for serious concern and proactive steps by concerned stakeholders and

Government as a whole.”

“Aware of, a very pathetic and disgusting incident of extra judicial killings of innocent soul by men of the Nigerian Customs Service at

Iwere-Ile township on Friday, 23rd June, 2023.”

“The barbaric incident occurred directly opposite Iwajowa Local Government Secretariat, where an innocent man, Olanrewaju Quadri, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Azeez Rasheed Olanrewaju of Anigbanle Compound, Iwere-lle was murdered and killed by men of the Nigerian Customs Service through stray bullet in the course of chasing smugglers.”

“The deceased, one Alaba Oluwatobi of Ile Agba Compound, Iwere-lle also sustained serious injury through bullet discharge and currently in the Hospital receiving treatment.

“Again, Joshua Ikeade Dada also sustained bullet injury and hospitalized but now discharged from the hospital.”

“Information reveals that, the deceased as well as those sustained bullet injuries were in the front of their House at the hour of about 9.00pm. When men of the Nigerian Customs Service accidentally discharged bullet and eventually led to the loss of live.”

The assembly, however, urged the Nigerian Customs Service to release seised motorcycles by their officers on duty at Iwere-Ile during the incident that led to the death of the deceased.

“Chairman, Iwajowa Local Government in company of my humble self to visit the family of the deceased, late Olanrewaju Quadri and those in the Hospital receiving medical treatment to serve as succor to the bereaved.”

Meanwhile, two commissioner-nominees were absent as the assembly screened Governor Seyi Makinde’s commissioners-designate.

The assembly commenced screening for five out of the seven commissioner nominees sent to the assembly last Thursday.

The names of the commissioners-designate that were available for the screening include, a former Commissioner for Woman Affairs and the immediate-past Commissioner for Special Duties, Fausat Ajoke Sanni; immediate-past Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Dahud Sangodoyin; immediate-past Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo; former Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Seun Asamu and former Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development and the immediate-past Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebisi.